All Aboard! Thousands of Britons to Arrive in Spain This Week

A whopping 80 flights per day carrying 16,000 people every 24-hours are expected to arrive in Spain from the UK this week.

Within days, 100,000 sun-starved Britons could be basking in the Spanish heat.

British tourists will be arriving in their droves despite Spain still being on the UK’s amber list meaning they will have to quarantine at home for 10 days and have two coronavirus tests before they can venture out again.

Iberia Airlines, British Airways and Qatar Airways have direct flights from Heathrow to Ibiza today.

Other carriers have flights landing in Madrid, Palma and Malaga.

Vueling is flying to Valencia and British Airways, EasyJet, Iberia and American Airlines also have flights to Barcelona.

Ryanair flying to to Malaga from Luton, Alicante from Manchester and Stansted, to Barcelona from Stansted and to Majorca from Edinburgh and Manchester along with flights to Tenerife and Lanzarote from Stansted.

Vueling will carry holiday makers to Majorca from Cardiff from Tuesday, May 25.

Tui is flying to Mallorca from Newcastle, Cardiff and Manchester, to Lanzarote and Tenerife from Manchester. The low cost airline will also have flights from Stansted, Gatwick, Birmingham and Cardiff to Menorca.

Bristol, Newcastle, Manchester and Birmingham will have flights to Ibiza.

The arrival of Britons will be widely welcomed by the Spanish hospitality sector as it seeks to rebound from a crushing 2020.

However, the Foreign Office website warned, “We continue to advise against all but essential travel to Spain, including the Balearic Islands, but excluding the Canary Islands.”

Travelling to countries against Foreign Office advice invalidates most travel insurance policies.

