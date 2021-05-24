Alarm bells ringing in Elche

ELCHE’S Policia Local swooping on a clandestine disco encountered dancing and an absence of social distancing or facemasks.

As well as total disregard for anti-Covid health and safety regulations, they also found minors amongst those present.

Leaving the premises, officers spotted a remote control device that was used to give prior warning that the police were approaching, Elche city hall’s Public Safety department revealed.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



This, Policia Local sources said later, was almost certainly the reason why on previous visits, and despite their suspicions, they had found no traces of activity at the disco.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite residents in Spain with family and friends by capping the cost of PCR tests for travel. Please help us to urge the UK government to cap the costs.