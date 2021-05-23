White-Collar Criminal Organization Scams Thousands from Almeria City Council.

A white-collar criminal organization has scammed thousands of euros from Almeria City Council, and hit hundreds of other victims too.

The Almeria City Council has been scammed out of 33,000 euros by a white-collar criminal organisation as part of a shocking scheme to steal funds from individuals, administrations and companies alike. It seems that no one was safe in the scam as bank details were stolen and even holidaymakers were scammed out of rent.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The events took place between 2016 and 2018 as over 700 victims were caught out by the gang.

One of the victims of these crimes was Almeria City Council. Courts have heard the case and 41 defendants have been charged with belonging to the criminal organisation, fraud and forging official documents as reported La Voz de Almeria.

The gang used official bulletins and websites in order to search out contracts with the town hall that could be used against them. They aimed to collect data on relationships between suppliers and the Almeria town hall in order to carry out their scam.

According to the Audiencia Nacional “obtaining money from public administrations required considerable technical” know-how.

“The accused, according to the distribution of functions, carried out a study in order to know the contracts that these public entities had with suppliers and companies that provided them with services”.

A staggering 33,000 euros were scammed out of the Almeria City Council, and a series of other public institutions in Spain were also hit by the gang too.

In total the sum of the crimes exceeded a staggering 1.6 million euros.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/