Velez and Rincon de la Victoria contain 67 percent of COVID-19 infections.

Axarquia is in a stable phase of the pandemic, with its expected small ups and downs. Despite this, the situation is not the same in all municipalities, so it is advisable not to lower our guard. According to the latest data published by the Ministry of Health and Families of the Andalusian Regional Government on Friday 21 May, Vélez-Málaga and Rincón de la Victoria account for 67.54 percent of the positive cases of coronavirus in the region in the last 14 days. Of the 268 confirmed cases in the whole Axarquia, 91 correspond to Velez-Malaga (33,96 percent) and 90 to Rincon de la Victoria (33,58 percent).

Infections were found in 32.46 percent of the remaining localities in the area, resulting in 87 infected people. The following is how they are distributed: Twelve in Nerja, eleven in Riogordo, nine in Torrox, Algarrobo, Almáchar, and Periana, seven in Benamocarra, six in Benamargosa, five in Frigiliana and La Viuela, four in Sayalonga, and one in Moclinejo.

On the plus side, COVID-19 cases have not been recorded in 17 municipalities in La Axarqua in at least the last 14 days. Alcaucn, Alfarnate, Alfarnatejo, rchez, Arenas, Canillas de Aceituno, Canillas de Albaida, Colmenar, Comares, Cómpeta, Cómpeta, Cómpeta, Cómpeta, Cómpeta, Cómpeta, Cómpeta, Cómpeta, Cómpeta, Cómpeta, Có.

The incidence rate is another metric for determining the virus’s reach in a given region. Five municipalities in Axarquia are currently at high risk, with a coronavirus rate of more than 250 cases per 100,000 residents. Almáchar (495.3), Riogordo (404), Benamargosa (390.9), Periana (291.4), and Sayalonga (291.4) are among them (255.1).

Four other municipalities in the area are at high risk, with concentrations above 150 positives per 100,000 people. La Viuela (243.3), Benamocarra (229.8), Rincón de la Victoria (184.5), and Frigiliana are the ones to watch (163.3).

The other Axarquia regions have the following incidence: Algarrobo (137.3), Velez-Malaga (110.5), Moclinejo (79.9), Nerja (56.8) and Torrox (50.2).

The occurrence in the Axarquia Health District (which includes Casabermeja) is 104.6 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, while in the Malaga Health District (which includes Macharaviaya, Moclinejo, Rincón de la Victoria and Totalán, as well as Malaga city and Almogía) it is 132.9 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. The incidence in the province of Malaga stands at 125.4 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

As reported by Axarquia Plus