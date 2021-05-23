The Axarquía closes another week without deaths.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The Axarquía closes another week without deaths and reaches 10,000 infections since the start of the pandemic.

According to data from the Institute of Statistics and Cartography of Andalusia, the Ministry of Health and Families of the Andalusian Regional Government confirmed 22 new cases of coronavirus infection in Axarquia in the last 24 hours on Friday, May 21. Although the numbers relate to the entire weekend duration, they are lower than the 30 posted on Thursday, higher than the 20 on Wednesday, and lower than the 25 on Tuesday and 57 on Monday. This week, 154 infections have been reported in the area, compared to 127 the previous week and 128 a fortnight ago.

Furthermore, no new deaths have been confirmed today, making it 17 days since there have been no deaths in Axarquia due to COVID-19. On the other hand – 19 people have recovered from the disease since Friday.

The following are the latest positives that have been identified in the last 24 hours: Vélez-Málaga has seven; Rincón de la Victoria has five; Frigiliana has four; Periana has two; and Torrox, Algarrobo, Riogordo, and La Viuela each have one.

Seven people have been confirmed to have overcome the disease in Vélez-Málaga, six in Rincón de la Victoria, three in Periana, and one each in Torrox, Algarrobo, and Alfarnate.

The following is a breakdown of the total cases of active infection (AIDP) in the Axarquia area over the last 14 days:

There were 91 in Vélez-Málaga, 90 in Rincón de la Victoria, 12 in Nerja, 11 in Riogordo, 9 in Torrox, Algarrobo, Almáchar, and Periana, 7 in Benamocarra, 6 in Benamargosa, 5 in Frigiliana and La Viuela, 4 in Sayalonga, and 1 in Moclinejo.

In total, 10,018 positive cases have been reported in the Axarquia region since the beginning of the pandemic, with 9,349 officially registered as cured and 188 deaths.

The entire province of Malaga is on level 1 health warning, which includes the Axarquia Health District (which includes Casabermeja) and the Malaga Health District (which includes Macharaviaya, Moclinejo, Rincón de la Victoria, and Totalán).

As reported by Axarquia Plus