Spanish actress Ana Obregón’s mother dies at 95.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Spanish actress Ana Obregón’s mother bids farewell to her mother just a week after the first anniversary of Aless Lequio’s death.

This Saturday, Ana García Obregón’s mother passed away at the age of 95, as confirmed by Hola magazine. The family reportedly went through a difficult time when she was admitted to hospital in April.

This bump in the road for the actress was “a return to hell,” as she admitted on social media, “remembering the last months I spent there watching my child suffer.”

However, she managed to overcome this setback and return home, something that Ana Obregon celebrated on social media with an emotional video with her father, with whom she had maintained a love story of almost 67 years.

“Mum, welcome home! It’s the first time in a year that I’m not crying out of frustration, pain, or sorrow. I’m crying today, Mamá, not just because you’re back home (you’re a champion), but also because of your and Papá’s almost 67-year-long love “, Ana Obregón announced.

During the admission, she wrote on Instagram, “Mum, know that I’m holding your hands really tightly because I need you by my side for more time.”

Ana Obregón is facing another difficult life experience, having to say goodbye to her mother, only a week after the first anniversary of Aless Lequio’s death.

As reported by Axarquia Plus