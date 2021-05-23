Solidarity March To Help Paraplegic Man From Benajarafe.
Francisco, a 20-year-old Benajarafe resident, was involved in an accident that resulted in the loss of his memory on April 24th, just one day after receiving his driver’s license. Following a 20-day stay at Málaga’s Hospital Carlos Haya, he was transferred to Toledo’s Hospital de Parapléjicos for more specialised care, where he will be required to stay for at least six months, according to his mother, Eva Mara Morales.
-- ADVERTISEMENT --
This accident, however, not only impacted his life, but also that ofhis parents, who were forced to leave their jobs in order to be near him during these trying times and relocate to a rented flat.
Nordic Walking Axarquia has organised a Nordic walking and solidarity walk to help Francisco’s parents to help with the expenses while this situation lasts.
This event will take place on Tuesday, May 25th at 9 a.m.
The Torre Ladeada in Algarrobo Costa will be the starting point.
All proceeds will go directly to Francisco’s family, who, despite being born in Vélez-Málaga and having a father from Canillas de Albaida, is still very much a member of his other municipality in the Axarqua, where his family lives and where he has worked in the fields and on construction sites in the past. This is also where he was in the process of getting his driver’s license and was about to be hired by a businessman.
For the time being, a Facebook group has been created, and through it, another way to support them has been made possible: making a donation through Bizum to the phone number 660 14 43 04, though they are in the process of setting up a foundation to handle all collaborations.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may affect your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. These cookies ensure basic functionalities and security features of the website, anonymously.
Cookie
Duration
Description
__cfduid
1 month
The cookie is used by cdn services like CloudFare to identify individual clients behind a shared IP address and apply security settings on a per-client basis. It does not correspond to any user ID in the web application and does not store any personally identifiable information.
_wpfuuid
11 years
This cookie is used by the WPForms WordPress plugin. The cookie is used to allows the paid version of the plugin to connect entries by the same user and is used for some additional features like the Form Abandonment addon.
cookielawinfo-checbox-analytics
11 months
This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Analytics".
cookielawinfo-checbox-functional
11 months
The cookie is set by GDPR cookie consent to record the user consent for the cookies in the category "Functional".
cookielawinfo-checbox-others
11 months
This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Other.
cookielawinfo-checkbox-advertisement
1 year
The cookie is set by GDPR cookie consent to record the user consent for the cookies in the category "Advertisement".
cookielawinfo-checkbox-necessary
11 months
This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookies is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Necessary".
cookielawinfo-checkbox-performance
11 months
This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Performance".
PHPSESSID
session
This cookie is native to PHP applications. The cookie is used to store and identify a users' unique session ID for the purpose of managing user session on the website. The cookie is a session cookies and is deleted when all the browser windows are closed.
viewed_cookie_policy
11 months
The cookie is set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin and is used to store whether or not user has consented to the use of cookies. It does not store any personal data.
Analytical cookies are used to understand how visitors interact with the website. These cookies help provide information on metrics the number of visitors, bounce rate, traffic source, etc.
Cookie
Duration
Description
__asc
30 minutes
This cookie is used to keep track on user informations and reports it to Alexa analytics service.
__auc
1 year
This is an Alexa Analytics cookie that is used to track user behavior.
__gads
1 year 24 days
This cookie is set by Google and stored under the name dounleclick.com. This cookie is used to track how many times users see a particular advert which helps in measuring the success of the campaign and calculate the revenue generated by the campaign. These cookies can only be read from the domain that it is set on so it will not track any data while browsing through another sites.
_ga
2 years
This cookie is installed by Google Analytics. The cookie is used to calculate visitor, session, campaign data and keep track of site usage for the site's analytics report. The cookies store information anonymously and assign a randomly generated number to identify unique visitors.
_gat_gtag_UA_4072386_1
1 minute
Google uses this cookie to distinguish users.
_gid
1 day
This cookie is installed by Google Analytics. The cookie is used to store information of how visitors use a website and helps in creating an analytics report of how the wbsite is doing. The data collected including the number visitors, the source where they have come from, and the pages viisted in an anonymous form.
demdex
5 months 27 days
This cookie is set under the domain demdex.net and is used by Adobe Audience Manager to help identify a unique visitor across domains.
eud
1 year 24 days
The domain of this cookie is owned by Rocketfuel. This cookie is used to sync with partner systems to identify the users. This cookie contains partner user IDs and last successful match time.
GUC
This cookie is set by the provider Yahoo. This cookie is used for Yahoo conversion tracking.
taboola_session_id
session
The domain of this cookie is owned by trc.taboola.com. This cookie is used for creating a temporary per session user ID.
uvc
1 year 1 month
The cookie is set by addthis.com to determine the usage of Addthis.com service.
Advertisement cookies are used to provide visitors with relevant ads and marketing campaigns. These cookies track visitors across websites and collect information to provide customized ads.
Cookie
Duration
Description
_cc_aud
8 months 26 days
The cookie is set by crwdcntrl.net. The purpose of the cookie is to collect statistical information in an anonymous form about the visitors of the website. The data collected include number of visits, average time spent on the website, and the what pages have been loaded. These data are then used to segment audiences based on the geographical location, demographic, and user interest provide relevant content and for advertisers for targeted advertising.
_cc_cc
session
The cookie is set by crwdcntrl.net. The purpose of the cookie is to collect statistical information in an anonymous form about the visitors of the website. The data collected include number of visits, average time spent on the website, and the what pages have been loaded. These data are then used to segment audiences based on the geographical location, demographic, and user interest provide relevant content and for advertisers for targeted advertising.
_cc_dc
8 months 26 days 3 minutes
The cookie is set by crwdcntrl.net. The purpose of the cookie is to collect statistical information in an anonymous form about the visitors of the website. The data collected include number of visits, average time spent on the website, and the what pages have been loaded. These data are then used to segment audiences based on the geographical location, demographic, and user interest provide relevant content and for advertisers for targeted advertising.
_cc_id
8 months 26 days 3 minutes
The cookie is set by crwdcntrl.net. The purpose of the cookie is to collect statistical information in an anonymous form about the visitors of the website. The data collected include number of visits, average time spent on the website, and the what pages have been loaded. These data are then used to segment audiences based on the geographical location, demographic, and user interest provide relevant content and for advertisers for targeted advertising.
ab
1 year
This domain of this cookie is owned by agkn. The cookie is used for targeting and advertising purposes.
am-uid
2 years
This cookie is set by Admixer. The cookie is used to collect visitor behaviour from mutiple websites for serving them with relevant ads based on their preference.
audience
1 year
The domain of this cookie is owned by Spotxchange. This cookie is used for targeting and advertising.
avnguid
1 year
This cookie is used to set an unique ID for the visitors which helps third party advertisers to target the visitor with relevant advertisement.
B
1 year
This Cookie is used by Yahoo to provide ads, contents or analytics.
bito
1 year 1 month
This cookie is set by bidr.io for advertisement purposes.
bitoIsSecure
1 year 1 month
This cookie is set by the provider Bidr. The main purpose is targeting and advertising. This cookie is used to serve the user with relevant advertisement based on real time bidding.
bsw_uid
2 years
This cookie is used to identify the visitors on their visits, across devices. It allows the website to show relevant advertisement to visitors.
CMID
1 year
The cookie is set by CasaleMedia. The cookie is used to collect information about the usage behavior for targeted advertising.
CMPRO
3 months
This cookie is set by Casalemedia and is used for targeted advertisement purposes.
CMPS
3 months
This cookie is set by Casalemedia and is used for targeted advertisement purposes.
CMRUM3
1 year
This cookie is set by Casalemedia and is used for targeted advertisement purposes.
CMST
1 day
The cookie is set by CasaleMedia. The cookie is used to collect information about the usage behavior for targeted advertising.
csync
1 year 1 month
The main purpose of this cookie is targeting and advertising. This cookie is used to show relevant ads based on the user movement and various advertiser bids for displaying user ads.
dpm
5 months 27 days
The cookie is set by demdex.net. This cookie assigns a unique ID to each visiting user that allows third-party advertisers target that users with relevant ads.
DSID
1 hour
This cookie is setup by doubleclick.net. This cookie is used by Google to make advertising more engaging to users and are stored under doubleclick.net. It contains an encrypted unique ID.
EE
4 months
This cookie is set by exelator.com. The cookies is used to store information about users' visit to the website. The data includes the number of visits, average time spent on the website, and the pages that have been loaded. This information is used to provide the users customized and targeted ads.
everest_g_v2
1 year
The cookie is set under eversttech.net domain. The purpose of the cookie is to map clicks to other events on the client's website.
id
1 year 1 month
The main purpose of this cookie is targeting and advertising. It is used to create a profile of the user's interest and to show relevant ads on their site. This Cookie is set by DoubleClick which is owned by Google.
IDE
1 year 24 days
Used by Google DoubleClick and stores information about how the user uses the website and any other advertisement before visiting the website. This is used to present users with ads that are relevant to them according to the user profile.
IDSYNC
1 year
This cookie is used for advertising purposes.
KADUSERCOOKIE
3 months
The cookie is set by pubmatic.com for identifying the visitors' website or device from which they visit PubMatic's partners' website.
KTPCACOOKIE
1 day
This cookie is set by pubmatic.com for the purpose of checking if third-party cookies are enabled on the user's website.
ljt_reader
1 year
This is a Lijit Advertising Platform cookie. The cookie is used for recognizing the browser or device when users return to their site or one of their partner's site.
ljtrtb
1 year
This cookie is set by Lijit Platform. It Enable to help the website's advertising partners make decisions about displaying an advertisement to users. The website stores the ID that each partner uses to identify users and pass that information to the partner when a website requests an advertisement from us.
loc
1 year 1 month
This cookie is set by Addthis. This is a geolocation cookie to understand where the users sharing the information are located.
mc
1 year 1 month
This cookie is associated with Quantserve to track anonymously how a user interact with the website.
mdata
1 year 1 month
The domain of this cookie is owned by Media Innovation group. This cookie registers a unique ID used to identify a visitor on their revisit inorder to serve them targeted ads.
NID
6 months
This cookie is used to a profile based on user's interest and display personalized ads to the users.
OAID
session
This cookie is set when an AdsWizz website visitor have opted out the collection of information by AdsWizz service or opted to disable the targeted ads by AdsWizz.
ov
1 year 1 month
This cookie is set by the provider mookie1.com. This cookie is used for serving the user with relevant content and advertisement.
p2
10 days
The cookies is set by ownerIQ for the purpose of providing relevant advertisement.
PUBMDCID
3 months
This cookie is set by pubmatic.com. The cookie stores an ID that is used to display ads on the users' browser.
pxrc
2 months
The purpose of the cookie is to identify a visitor to serve relevant advertisement.
rlas3
1 year
The cookie is set by rlcdn.com. The cookie is used to serve relevant ads to the visitor as well as limit the time the visitor sees an and also measure the effectiveness of the campaign.
rud
1 year 24 days
The domain of this cookie is owned by Rocketfuel. The main purpose of this cookie is advertising. This cookie is used to identify an user by an alphanumeric ID. It register the user data like IP, location, visited website, ads clicked etc with this it optimize the ads display based on user behaviour.
ruds
session
The domain of this cookie is owned by Rocketfuel. This cookie is a session cookie version of the 'rud' cookie. It contain the user ID information. It is used to deliver targeted advertising across the networks.
sa-user-id
1 year
The cookie is set by StackAdapt used for advertisement purposes.
sa-user-id-v2
1 year
The cookie is set by StackAdapt used for advertisement purposes.
si
2 years
The cookies is set by ownerIQ for the purpose of providing relevant advertisement.
suid_legacy
1 year
This cookie is used to collect information on user preference and interactioin with the website campaign content. This cookie is used for promoting events and products by the webiste owners on CRM-campaign-platform.
t_gid
1 year
The cookie is set by taboola.com. The cookie assigns a unique user ID to users and use this ID for serving relevant advertisement and content.
TapAd_3WAY_SYNCS
2 months
This cookie is set by the provider Tapad. This cookie is used for data synchronization with advertising networks.
TapAd_DID
2 months
The cookie is set by tapad.com. The purpose of the cookie is to track users across devices to enable targeted advertising
TapAd_TS
2 months
The cookie is set by Tapad.com. The purpose of the cookie is to track users across devices to enable targeted advertising.
TDCPM
1 year
The cookie is set by CloudFare service to store a unique ID to identify a returning users device which then is used for targeted advertising.