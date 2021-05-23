Solidarity March To Help Paraplegic Man From Benajarafe.

Francisco, a 20-year-old Benajarafe resident, was involved in an accident that resulted in the loss of his memory on April 24th, just one day after receiving his driver’s license. Following a 20-day stay at Málaga’s Hospital Carlos Haya, he was transferred to Toledo’s Hospital de Parapléjicos for more specialised care, where he will be required to stay for at least six months, according to his mother, Eva Mara Morales.

This accident, however, not only impacted his life, but also that of his parents, who were forced to leave their jobs in order to be near him during these trying times and relocate to a rented flat.

Nordic Walking Axarquia has organised a Nordic walking and solidarity walk to help Francisco’s parents to help with the expenses while this situation lasts.

This event will take place on Tuesday, May 25th at 9 a.m.

The Torre Ladeada in Algarrobo Costa will be the starting point.

All proceeds will go directly to Francisco’s family, who, despite being born in Vélez-Málaga and having a father from Canillas de Albaida, is still very much a member of his other municipality in the Axarqua, where his family lives and where he has worked in the fields and on construction sites in the past. This is also where he was in the process of getting his driver’s license and was about to be hired by a businessman.

For the time being, a Facebook group has been created, and through it, another way to support them has been made possible: making a donation through Bizum to the phone number 660 14 43 04, though they are in the process of setting up a foundation to handle all collaborations.