Scotland and Wales Send Urgent Supplies to India.

Scotland and Wales are sending urgent supplies to India in a bid to battle the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Hospitals in India have been severely hit by the second wave of the potentially deadly coronavirus that is sweeping the country. In a bid to help battle the virus, the UK are sending life-saving medical equipment to aid the fight.

According to Dominic Raab, Foreign Secretary, “The UK, Scottish and Welsh governments are working together”.

In an operation which is being funded by the foreign office the Welsh government has sent over 300 ventilators and over 600 oxygen concentrators to India whilst the Scottish government have helped out with 40 Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) and 100 oxygen concentrators.

Hundreds of ventilators and other equipment had already been sent to India from the UK too. The new equipment is set to be distributed by the Red Cross in India.

Welsh Health Minister Eluned Morgan spoke of the global emergency and commented that: “Covid-19 is a global emergency and as such it is right that we are part of the global response, supporting other nations.

“We have worked closely with the UK government and the government of India on the logistics and arranged for supplies of ventilators and oxygen concentrators to be transported to India and distributed to the hospitals where they are needed most.”

Humza Yousaf, the Scottish government’s Health Secretary, explained that: “The coronavirus situation in India is a human tragedy. We are working with the other UK nations to help tackle the crisis by providing equipment that can be used immediately to save lives.

“We will continue to make contributions within the international community, while tackling Covid-19 here in Scotland.”

