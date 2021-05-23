Russian Fugitive Wanted for Extortion Arrested in Spain’s Marbella.

A Russian fugitive wanted for extortion has been arrested in Marbella on the Costa del Sol.

National police have arrested a 52-year-old fugitive in Malaga’s Marbella. The fugitive is of Russian nationality and an international arrest warrant had been issued for his arrest.

Authorities in Russia had issued an international arrest warrant after the man allegedly committed extortion in order to get his victim to sell him part of a fitness club.

According to the police they were able to locate the person thanks to international cooperation of the police. Investigations were carried out and recently he was located in the Malaga province of Spain.

Officers belonging to the Group III of Narcotics and International Relations of the Provincial Police Station of Malaga were able to identify the Russian fugitive and then arrest him after they had checked that the international arrest warrant was valid.

Russian judicial authorities had issued the warrant for the man along with an accomplice who had extorted their victim in order that he would sell to them, half of a fitness club.

According to Malaga Hoy the extortion took place in Moscow in January 2017. Under the Russian criminal code, the crime of extortion has a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.

