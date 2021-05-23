Rural Areas to Benefit from Millions of Euros From European Funds.

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has announced that rural areas in Spain are set to benefit from millions of euros from European funds.

According to El Mundo, “The Government will allocate 10,000 million of the European recovery plan to fight against depopulation and bring innovation and sustainability to rural Spain”.

Pedro Sánchez presented the plans at a ceremony held in Madrid. Mayors along with entrepreneurs from small municipalities were present as the funding to aid the battle against rural depopulation was announced. Sánchez stated that the government’s battle “against depopulation and for rural areas is sincere, determined and committed to the end”.

The plan is called towns of the future – “Pueblos con futuro: un plan para la cohesión y transformación del país” and with this the government aims to guarantee that small municipalities are helped. Sánchez also aims to fight climate change and create entrepreneurial opportunities in rural areas.

Given how the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has affected tourism during the last year and a bit, Spain has an “immense desire” to see tourists return. Sánchez hoped that they will visit rural areas too and enjoy what he called “one of the jewels in the crown”.

During the ongoing pandemic many people have left cities and headed for more rural towns. It is believed that if these areas were better connected and had better services then more people would be able to move to, or stay in rural areas.

Sánchez commented that: “the demographic challenge is a democratic and national challenge, which will become a collective reality, and the Government wants the transformation to leave no one behind, neither citizens nor territories”.

