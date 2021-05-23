Missing Paraglider Found Dead In Ronda, Malaga

Missing Paraglider From Cádiz Is Found Dead After Crashing In Ronda, Malaga



An expert 51-year-old paraglider who had started a long-distance flight between the towns of Algodonales in Cádiz, and Ronda, in the province of Malaga, was found dead on Saturday 22, in Ronda, after suffering an accident, as reported in a statement by the Emergency 112 Andalucia service.

His flight should have taken around two hours from town to town, but at around 7.30pm on Friday 21, the flight tracker notified the coordination centre that it had lost contact with the man – a Belgian citizen of Asian origin – who was scheduled to arrive in Ronda at 3pm.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.