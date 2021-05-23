Malaga Food Bank Helps Nearly 60,000 People.

The Malaga food bank Bancosol, on the Costa del Sol have helped nearly 60,000 people during ongoing pandemic.

The Costa del Sol based food bank Bancosol were able to help a staggering 58,000 people in the Malaga province last year. Many these people had been severely hit by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the Spanish state of emergency, that recently ended.

During 2020 the food bank distributed a massive 6.3 million kilos of food in what the president of the organisation, Diego Vázquez has called a “very difficult and hard” year. He wanted to highlight the fact that both businesses and individuals throughout Malaga have come together in order to “to give a minimum of dignity” to vulnerable people during the pandemic.

Vázquez commented that: “It has been a very hard and problematic year, because we didn’t know what we were facing. But Bancosol has spent the whole year without closing, attending to our associations and the aid we have been asked for by the public administrations”.

Previously the food bank had been assisting over 45,000 families but during the state of alarm this rose to over 58,000. The Spanish state of alarm has ended now and things are looking up but around 52,000 people remained as end users.

According to Malaga Hoy, the organisation has been able to provide 500,000 litres of milk and some 500,000 ready meals in a single year.

Vázquez highlighted the fact that: “there is an economic pandemic that is going to be longer, because many people have lost their jobs, many companies have closed down… and all these families need to be given a solution”.

“We have to try to get companies to start to relocate their employees, to create a flow of jobs and to get the large number of end users we have to start leaving.”

