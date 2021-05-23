Love Island Crew Jet Off to Mallorca as Spain opens borders to Brits from NEXT WEEK

Love Island Crew Jet Off to Majorca as Spain opens borders to Brits from NEXT WEEK.

LOVE Island is ‘set to return’ to Mallorca as Spain prepares to open it borders to Brits from next week without the need for a Covid test. Fans had been speculating as to where the ITV show – that has promised it will air this summer – will take place after it was forced to cancel the 2020 summer series amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Spanish government confirmed recently that it would follow Portugal’s lead and allow UK tourists in, despite the country still being on the UK’s amber travel list.

The ’Love Island’ crew will soon be jetting back to Mallorca in search of love and rumour has it a frontline NHS worker has been signed up for the show. Dr. Toluwa Adepeju has revealed on his Instagram page that he’s been working 68 hour days, 7 days a week battling the Covid pandemic, no wonder he needs a holiday!

The series is due to be filmed at a luxury villa near Sant Llorenç des Cardassar and the 12 single, male and female contestants will live in isolation for two months, but all their shenanigans inside and outside the villa will be recorded by an army of 80 HD infra red cameras.

Filming of the ever-popular ITV show was suspended last year because of the coronavirus pandemic and the ‘Love Island’ producers apparently considered moving the show to another location this year, but in the end they just couldn’t resist returning to Mallorca.

The planned eight week run of the ‘Love Island’ summer show is definitely a ratings winner but ‘Winter Love Island’ has reportedly been put on hold, at least for now.

