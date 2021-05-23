La Junta promotes the constitution of the Andalusian Water Council.

The Regional Government of Andalusia’s Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries, and Sustainable Development has started the public information process for the order that governs the procedures and conditions for the election, designation, appointment, and replacement of members of the Andalusian Water Council.

The new government is now taking steps to establish this Council, just as it has had to restore other participatory bodies that had been disbanded by the previous administration. This is the case for seven management committees and three water district water boards, in addition to the Andalusian Water Board.

The Regional Government of Andalusia has committed to establishing a body for discussion on issues of concern to Andalusian society.

This was embodied in the Andalusian Water Pact, a process set in motion to bring together the maximum political and social consensus.

The Council’s responsibilities include acting as an information, consultation, and advisory body, as well as reporting on draft bills and water issues submitted to the Governing Council for approval. It also has the authority to develop strategies and propose any interventions deemed necessary for better resource management, usage, and utilisation.

It will be chaired by the Head of Sustainable Development and consisting of various representatives from the regional administration, as well as representatives from the Guadalquivir and Guadiana Hydrographic Confederations, local government.

