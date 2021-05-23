Jamaica is wooing Spanish hoteliers at FITUR exhibition in Madrid

ALTHOUGH the FITUR travel show in Madrid attracts large numbers of Spanish municipalities and tourist boards, it is also about other countries wooing Spain.

This year, after meeting with King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia, Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett was seen promoting his country to three senior representatives of Spanish hotel groups, all of whom are women who have reached the top.

Jamaica has a number of good hotels on the island but tourism is an important industry for the country and would welcome the addition of new hotels so this was his topic of conversation with the CEOs of Iberostar Hotels & Resorts, Grupo Pinero and RIU Hotels & Resorts.

The visit to FITUR may well have helped the Jamaican Tourist business this year.