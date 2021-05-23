International Reservations Skyrocket In Malaga.

International reservations skyrocket on the Costa del Sol in Malaga.

Things are looking up and the hotel industry in Spain’s Malaga is breathing a sigh of relief as international reservations skyrocket. The rest of the tourism sector is extremely hopeful too. The area has seen coronavirus measures eased, and this has had a rapid impact on the area. The new measures are more flexible both in terms of mobility and the number of people that can occupy terraces and interiors of restaurants and other establishments.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



This is good news for tourism and for holidaymakers alike, as dozens of luxury hotels have decided to bring forward their reopening dates, so get set for summer in Malaga.

In the space of only a few days’ reservations for tourist flats and hotels has increased dramatically as the area has been downgraded to level I. The hotel employers’ association is optimistic, and now believe that 2021 will bring in improved turnover figures.

According to spokespersons for the board of the Association of Hotel Businessmen of the Costa del Sol (Aehcos) many tourist accommodation venues in the area do not currently have a date set to reopen for the summer as reported La Opinion de Malaga. Although some hotels are getting set for summer and have even decided to bring their opening dates forward.

The president of Aehcos, José Luque, is optimistic that a turning point has been reached, he commented that: “We are in a situation that we could consider as a turning point for the summer with the recent territorial opening of the autonomous communities during the previous weeks”.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/