In the shade

By
Linda Hall
-
0
In the shade
PETANCA CLUB: Raised funds to help the Torrevieja’s Albergue Animal Photo credit: La Rosaleda Petanca Club

MEMBERS of La Rosaleda Petanca Club donated a large awning for the dog area in Torrevieja’s municipal animal shelter.

Thanks to their generosity the dogs will have more protection from the sun after the club raised money with different events that included Zumba and coffee mornings.

Readers who would like to learn more about Torrevieja’s municipal shelter and the animals or to help in any way, should visit the Albergue which is just round the corner from the fire station in Avenida Los Nenufares.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite residents in Spain with family and friends by capping the cost of PCR tests for travel. Please help us to urge the UK government to cap the costs.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here