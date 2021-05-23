In the shade

MEMBERS of La Rosaleda Petanca Club donated a large awning for the dog area in Torrevieja’s municipal animal shelter.

Thanks to their generosity the dogs will have more protection from the sun after the club raised money with different events that included Zumba and coffee mornings.

Readers who would like to learn more about Torrevieja’s municipal shelter and the animals or to help in any way, should visit the Albergue which is just round the corner from the fire station in Avenida Los Nenufares.

