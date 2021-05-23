‘Honorary Citizens’ Of Marbella.

The Marbella town hall has recognised 16 residents as ‘Honorary Citizens’ Of Marbella.

16 residents of Marbella on the Costa del Sol have been recognised as “honorary citizens”. The 2020 Honorary Citizens titles were awarded to citizens who have contribute tremendously to the town. The award ceremony was held at the Adolfo Suárez Trade Fair and Congress Centre, and mayor, Ángeles Muñoz, recognised that “the city would not be the same without” these citizens.

The counsellor highlighted that: “They have demonstrated throughout their careers values such as generosity, solidarity and extraordinary professionalism, as well as having built stories of success and goodness”.

Javier García Alegría, the director of the Internal Medicine Department of the Hospital Costa del Sol was made an honorary citizen and he expressed his “deep gratitude” for the award. He explained that it means “an additional debt of responsibility to this city that has given me so much”.

Speaking during the award ceremony García spoke of how the hospital Costa del Sol team had helped with the achievement. He stressed that during the ongoing pandemic: “In the COVID period you have shown an admirable style, professional commitment and capacity for dedication”.

“I want them to know that now our collective commitment is to use the upcoming expansion of the hospital to project ourselves into the future and make the hospital a leading centre of reference in Andalusia and Spain, which is nothing more and nothing less than what this city and the entire Costa del Sol deserves”,

He also went on to explain that Marbella will come through the other side of the pandemic “stronger than ever thanks to the energy and initiative of its people”.

Other awards went to Vicki Rhodes, president of the Asociación de Intérpretes Voluntarios de la Costa del Sol (Avics); Jaime Molina; Fausto Martínez Villa; Manuel Sánchez Requena; María Remedios Nieto Palacios, founder of Fundatul; Francisco Puya García, businessman; Andrés Lanza; Miguel Guerra; Pilar Rodríguez; Antonio Jiménez; Leonardo Llorent; Juan José Carmona; Miguel Medinilla and Diego José Antonio Gómez .

