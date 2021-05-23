Grandson Of Spain’s Richest Woman Gets Married.

The grandson of Spain’s richest woman gets married in Madrid.

Carlos Fitz-James Stuart y Solís, the Count of Osorno, the grandson of one of Spain’s richest women has brought two of Spain’s richest families together in holy matrimony.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The count wed fiancé Belén Corsini, in a stunning ceremony in Madrid at the Liria Palace. The couple had been dating for three years and finally tied the knot after they announced their plans last September.

The marriage brings together the Albas and the Corsinis, two of Spain’s richest families and many Spanish celebrities attended the Madrid wedding in order to celebrate with the couple. The count is the youngest son to the 19th Duke of Alba who inherited a considerable sum of over £2 billion when in 2014 the late Duchess of Alba sadly died.

Belén is Carlos Corsini Senespleda’s great-granddaughter. Carlos Corsini Senespleda founded the Corsan company which in 2004 sold for a staggering 325 million euros.

This is the biggest society wedding since the ongoing coronavirus pandemic began which has forced numerous high-profile couples across Europe and the rest of the world to put their plans on hold.

Spain has been badly affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic but recently the Spanish state of alarm ended and restrictions eased. This easing of restrictions meant that up to 300 guests were allowed to celebrate the event and eight people could sit at each table.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/