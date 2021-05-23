German Cruiseline Chooses Malaga As Stop-Off On Summer And Autumn Cruising Programme.

Aida Cruises has announced a new route across Spain with a stop in Malaga, this comes as companies begin to prepare for a welcome influx of international tourists following the introduction of Covid certificates, a rise in vaccinations and dropping infection rates across Spain.

The route, which will be offered this summer and autumn, with a bi-weekly programme, will depart from Palma de Mallorca before stopping in the ports of Cadiz, Malaga, Cartagena and Barcelona.

The cruise will last a week and passengers will also be offered the option of extending their trip with a further week visiting Alicante, Ibiza and Valencia.

This is a major step forward for the cruise sector which has been devastated by the Covid pandemic and is a vital first run of cruises in the resumption of the multi-billion euro cruising sector. The good news for Spain is that the routes chosen by the German cruisleline this year are expected to only visit Spanish ports- a massive bonus for the local economies.

This shipping company, which principally caters for the German market, is offering a “bubble” cruise experience, allowing only excursions organized by the shipping company itself and guaranteeing anti-covid-19 security measures for passengers and their crew, as well as for the populations of the destinations they visit.

Aida cruises have doubled the number of stops it makes in Malaga in recent years in a welcome move for the city, as it works to build its “blue economy” and marine tourism.

Malaga is currently hoping to attract more visitors from the nautical tourism industry as it builds its new mega-yacht marina, while in 2019, Malaga port received nearly 60,000 passengers from cruise ships, adding more than €5 million to the economy.

Based in Rostock, Germany, AIDA Cruises caters primarily to the German-speaking market; as seagoing “club resorts”, AIDA ships have onboard amenities and facilities designed to attract younger, more active vacationers. As of December 2019, the cruise line operates 14 ships, with two additional ships on order.

Malaga Port Gets Set to Resume Cruise Tourism

Malaga port authourity had hoped to be able to resume cruise tourism in a staggered manner. Currently, it is are aiming for a June 15 restart, after TUI has requested a stopover in the Costa del Sol capital for the ship ‘Mein Schiff 2’. If everything goes to plan the ship will head from Gran Canaria to Palma de Mallorca then head to Malaga for a stop-over.

The Port Authority President is confident on a post Cover recovery and commented that they will recover, “little by little the number of cruise passengers we had in the past, who are a source of wealth and employment. Tourism that in the future will continue to grow and contribute to the Malaga economy.”

