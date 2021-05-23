Food Alert – Popular Noodles Recalled in Spain.

A food alert has been issued by the Spanish Agency for Nutrition and Food Safety, against popular noodles which have been recalled in Spain and other countries.

The Spanish Agency for Nutrition and Food Safety has issued a warning that a popular brand of noodles has been found to contain Soy, that was not declared on the noodle’s labels.

Aesan, the Spanish Agency for Food Health and Nutrition, a body under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs has issued a warning that Sau Tao brand noodles contain soya which has not been declared on the label.

The product named ST Amoy Bean Trip which have an expiry date of 1 March 2022 and come in a 250 gram plastic bag format have been affected.

The noodles have been distributed in Spain and other European countries and originate from Hong Kong.

The Aesan received a notification of the food alert from the health authorities of the Netherlands, via the European Food Alert Network (Rasff). The food alert has been passed on to all of Spain’s autonomous communities via the Coordinated Rapid Information Exchange System (Sciri).

Aesan, recommends as a precautionary measure that any consumers who are either intolerant or allergic to soya do not consume the product. Otherwise the agency says that the product does not imply any other risk.

