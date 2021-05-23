Eurozone Economy Booms As Virus Restrictions Are Lifted.

According to a survey published on Friday, May 21, business activity in the eurozone is growing at its fastest rate in three years, as Europe’s economy kicks into gear after months of Covid-19 restrictions.

The closely-watched study compiled by economic data group IHS Markit indicated that the jump in demand was even overwhelming the economy, with factories and businesses unable to keep up with record demands.

According to the data, “order inflows surged to an extent not seen for almost 15 years”, the report said.

The firm’s PMI index, one of the earliest indicators for where the economy is heading, said activity rose from 53.8 in April to a strong 56.9 in May, above the 50-point level that indicates growth.

Growth would have been “even stronger” had it not been for supply chain delays and difficulties restarting businesses quickly enough to meet demand.

Germany also saw strong output, although “the manufacturing sector saw growth slow from the recent record pace of expansion thanks to supply chain bottlenecks,” it said. The struggle to meet the frenetic demand will likely have an effect on prices, the survey showed.

How long these inflationary pressures will persist will, however, depend on how quickly supply comes back into line with demand. Meanwhile, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire has urged his EU partners to gear up for a second round of economic stimulus packages to ensure Europe doesn’t lose ground to the US and China.

