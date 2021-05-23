Curfew shortened

THE Valencian Community government, the Generalitat, retained the curfew but put it back until 1pm, ending at 6am.

A meeting of Generalitat department heads at the end of last week also decided that from Monday May 24, restaurants, bars and cafeterias may now remain open until 12.30am

Maintaining the curfew until June 6 was approved by Valencian Community’s Upper Court of Justice (TSCV) which, once the State of Alarm was lifted on May 8, must give the go-ahead to what is, legally-speaking, a curtailment of basic rights.

Meetings and social gatherings remain limited to 10 people and church congregations are restricted to 75 per cent capacity, although large-scale outdoor events may now be attended by 4,000 people and indoor event by 3,000.

