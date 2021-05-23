Curfew shortened

CROSS-DEPARTMENT MEETING: Curfew shortened and more attendees for large-scale events Photo credit: GVA.es

THE Valencian Community government, the Generalitat, retained the curfew but put it back until 1pm, ending at 6am.

A meeting of Generalitat department heads at the end of last week also decided that from Monday May 24, restaurants, bars and cafeterias may now remain open until 12.30am

Maintaining the curfew until June 6 was approved by Valencian Community’s Upper Court of Justice (TSCV) which, once the State of Alarm was lifted on May 8, must give the go-ahead to what is, legally-speaking, a curtailment of basic rights.

Meetings and social gatherings remain limited to 10 people and church congregations are restricted to 75 per cent capacity, although large-scale outdoor events may now be attended by 4,000 people and indoor event by 3,000.

Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

