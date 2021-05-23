Cable Car Falls On Italian Mountain Killing At Least Nine People.

Tragically a cable car has fallen on Italian mountain and has killed at least nine people. Two children have also been rushed to hospital by air.

Tragically the cable car plunged to the ground as it neared the summit of the Mottarone mountain in northern Italy. The site is near Lake Maggiore, and according to Italy’s mountain rescue service 11 people had been travelling in the cable car when the accident occurred.

Two children have been rushed to hospital by air ambulances and are thought to be aged 9 and 5 years old. The air ambulances were sent to Turin’s Regina Margherita hospital.

The cable car which has a capacity of 40 people was only carrying 11 people when it plunged towards the ground in this tragic accident. Corriere della Sera, an Italian newspaper reported that the cable car had fallen into an inaccessible woodland area which had hampered rescue efforts.

Italy’s Fire Brigade have released a shocking photo of the wreckage which showed the cable car after it had hit the ground in a heavily wooded clearing. Walter Milan, spokesman for the Alpine rescue service explained that the cable cars in that area are particularly far from the ground as it is near the peak.

The Minister of Sustainable Infrastructure and Mobility, Enrico Giovannini, spoke of the terrible tragedy and commented that: “A terrible tragedy, I have already spoken with the prefect and the director of the Fire Brigade and Civil Protection. We are trying to understand what has happened, but it is a truly terrible tragedy”.

