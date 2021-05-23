Britain’s rich list sees Sir James Dyson knocked off the top

Sir James Dyson drops to fourth
Sir James Dyson drops to fourth Credit: Eva Rinaldi flickr

THE Sunday Times UK Rich List for 2021 shows that Britain must be doing something right in order to attract so many financial ‘big hitters’ from abroad.

Sir James Dyson and family only made an extra £100 million in the last year, knocking them off the top spot and down to fourth with just £16.3 billion to their names.

Topping the chart is Ukrainian born Sir Leonard Blavatnik with a massive £23 billion much of which comes from metal and oil earnings in Russia although he did make a further £1.37 billion when Warner Music Group went public.

There are now reportedly 171 billionaires in the UK and their wealth has increased by more than 20 per cent during the pandemic.

The top ten list is as follows;

1             Sir Leonard Blavatnik                     £23bn


2             David and Simon Reuben               £21.465bn

3             Sri and Gopi Hinduja and family     £17bn

4             Sir James Dyson and family          £16.3bn


5             Lakshmi Mittal and family             £14.68bn

6             Alisher Usmanov                          £13.406bn

7             Kirsten and Jorn Rausing              £13bn

8             Roman Abramovich                      £12.101bn

9             Charlene de Carvalho-Heineken and Michel de Carvalho    £12.013bn

10           Guy, George, Alannah and Galen Weston and family         £11bn

