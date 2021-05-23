BREAKING NEWS: Italy Crowned Winners Of Eurovision 2021

Italy Crowned Winners Of Eurovision 2021.



Italy has won the Eurovision 2021 contest, last-minute public votes bought them to victory. They were already one of the favourites to win this year’s competition, Måneskin, the Italian rock band, blew everyone away at rehearsals earlier this week with their song “Zitti e buoni”.

France was another one of the favourites to win the Eurovision Song Contest after Barbara Pravi put on a spellbinding performance. The established singer won over fans with her single Voilà with many declaring she had won the trophy before the contest had even ended, but it wasn’t to be.

This year James Newman represented the UK with the song Embers. In 2019 the UK contestant was Michael Rice with Bigger Than Us, but unfortunately he came in last place and collected no judges or public votes at all. In fact it’s been 24 years since the UK last won Eurovision.

Here are the top 10 from this year’s contest. The UK finished last with 0 points.

Italy: 524 points

France: 499 points

Switzerland: 432 points

Iceland: 378 points

Ukraine: 364 points

Finland: 301 points

Malta: 255 points

Lithuania: 220 points

Russia: 204 points

Greece: 170 points

Graham Norton appeared to choke up as he welcomed back the Eurovision Song Contest for the 65th competition on Saturday night.

As the host for the UK on BBC One, Graham confessed he was “emotional” as were many of those there as the ceremony kicked off for the first time since 2019.

After last year’s competition was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, fans were overdue a live show and some funky Europop. This week has already seen the semi-finals come and go – with live performances at the Rotterdam Ahoy convention centre and a 3,500-strong live audience.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2021 is the 65th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest. The contest was held in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, following the country’s victory at the 2019 contest with Duncan Laurence’s “Arcade”.