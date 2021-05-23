AstraZeneca Has Delivered Almost Half Of It’s Order To Spain.

AstraZeneca delivered to Spain 260,000 doses more of the vaccine on Saturday, May, 22 which means the pharmaceutical company has so far fulfilled it’s deliveries to the country with respect to the total number ordered.

The Anglo-Swedish company has now delivered 47% of the doses purchased by Spain, ahead of the 39% delivered by Pfizer, 12% by Moderna, and 2% by Janssen.

According to data published by the Ministry of Health, AstraZeneca has delivered 5,713,800 doses of the 12,232,200 that were ordered, Pfizer has delivered 17,052,945 out of a total 43,955,845 doses.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Moderna has delivered 2,395,800 of the total 19,722,800 and Janssen has distributed 410,000 vaccines in Spain of the 17,598,400 ordered.

The new batch of the AstraZeneca drug arrives just one day after the Bioethics Committee has approved the documentation that users under 60 years vaccinated with the first dose must sign to receive the second dose of this same drug, the so-called informed consent form- this was agreed recently by the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System at the request of the Public Health Commission of this body of the Ministry of Health and the Autonomous Communities.

While the department of Carolina Darias has defended administering a second dose of Pfizer to those under 60 inoculated with AstraZeneca, several autonomies have been in favour of not combining vaccines, Andalucía being one of them, following the recommendations of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), the opinion of numerous experts and scientific societies.

The Ministry Of Health in Andalucía argued that the results of the CombiVac clinical trial, led by the Carlos III Health Institute is not conclusive and does not supply enough evidence for the vaccination strategy to be changed. Source: Europa press.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/