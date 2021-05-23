Animal saviours in Muro de Alcoy

READER Linda Sheppard recently contacted the Euro Weekly News about an animal charity called ASRA in Muro de Alcoy.

“They rescue sick street cats and dogs from the Costa Blanca and beyond, also helping with sterilisations for cat colonies,” she said, explaining that they are struggling to get support for food and vet bills.

“Could you do something to raise awareness about their situation?” she asked.

We immediately contacted ASRA, an acronym for Asociacion y Refugio para Animales sin Posibilidades that needs no translation.

Alex Veldhuizen, co-president of the association that she runs with her brother Dieko and her parents Rosa and Helco, told us they care for more than 100 animals. The majority are cats, although there are also 18 dogs, chickens, roosters and a sheep.

“We also have two amazing volunteers who come twice a week to help us,” Alex added.

“We are a forever home and sanctuary. We specifically rescue handicapped, extremely traumatised, chronically and terminally-ill animals,” she said, adding that due to their condition, they do not put them up for adoption.

“Because of this there is a limit to how many animals we can take in, as we have to ensure that they get the best possible care and the same attention they would receive in any other home.”

“Our goal is to give animals that are dying or found in extreme conditions the best possible life, keep them pain-free and give them love, attention, warmth and food, even if it’s only for a short time,” Alex said.

“We are a hospice for animals that are in their last stages as well as newcomers.”

For more information about ASRA, or to donate, consult the www.asraspain.org website or their Facebook page.

