A man kills his wife in Zaragoza.

In Zaragoza, a man kills his wife and then attempts suicide by jumping from a fifth-floor apartment.

The National Police discovered a woman dead in a flat in Zaragoza’s Las Fuentes neighborhood on Saturday night, according to the website 20 Minutos.

The man, with whom she was allegedly in a relationship with, threw himself off the fifth floor of the house. As a result of the fall, the man has been admitted to the ICU of a hospital in the Aragonese capital and is being held in custody.

The incident took place in a flat in Calle Leopoldo Romeo in Zaragoza and the call that a person had fallen from the fifth floor came in at around 00.45 hours, according to sources from the National Police.

The scene was attended by medicals, police, and the Zaragoza Fire Brigade.

The case is being investigated by the Homicide Group of the Higher Police Headquarters of Aragon, who have taken charge of the case.

If the case of Cristina Ramos, who was murdered in León, is reported, this will be the seventh victim of gender abuse in Spain this week, bringing the total to 15 for the year.

Gender violence claimed the lives of five people, including a minor.

Cristina Ramos was found dead this Saturday morning. She was unaccounted for after going for a walk on Thursday. Her disappearance was declared “high risk”.

As reported by Axarquia Plus