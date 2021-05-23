A lovely taste

CARBONERAS tastes of the sea.

Its new tourist image, Carboneras sabe aMar, means just that but is also a play upon words, as it could also be interpreted as Carboneras “knows how to love.”

Mayor Luis Amerigo Fernandez, accompanied by Tourism councillor Isabel Hernandez, revealed the town’s new slogan during the Fitur tourism fair in Madrid.

The new promotion focuses on Carboneras’ different tourist attractions that combine to make it a perfect holiday choice at any time of the year.

During the presentation, which was attended by Vicente Garcia, the regional government’s Tourism delegate and Manuel Guzman, who is the Diputacion’s provincial councillor for Culture, Amerigo explained that Carboneras sabe aMar synthesised what tourists would find in Carboneras.

This meant “a Mediterranean imbued with our essence and much more,” the mayor said.

“Our town and our people know how to appreciate those who choose us as a holiday destination,” Amerigo said. “They know how to love our incredible natural surroundings, our heritage, gastronomy, inland beauty spots and active tourism.”

Carboneras offered all of this from the heart, which was reflected in the new slogan, the mayor stressed.

“Tourism is one of the pillars of Carboneras’ economy and still has an enormous potential to develop,” Amerigo declared.

