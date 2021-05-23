A couple is arrested in Malaga for mobile phone scam.

The National Police have arrested a man and a woman, both 21 years old and of Spanish nationality, in Malaga for allegedly defrauding the purchase of mobile phones through Internet product sales portals. According to the investigations, the suspects contacted individuals who had their handsets for sale and, after gaining their trust, providing them with false personal documentation and a ‘screenshot’ of a supposed transfer that did not materialise for the agreed amount, they received the goods at an address in the city of Malaga. To date, 15 victims have been located in different parts of the country.

The investigation began in April, as a result of a series of complaints filed in different locations throughout the country, where the victims reported having been swindled after putting items on sale on the Internet, mainly mobile phones and tablets.

Agents from the investigation group of the Malaga Central District Police Station set up an operation to identify the recipients of the fraudulently acquired items. The operation led to the arrest of a man and his partner, who received the products at the home of the grandfather of one of them – a stranger to the scheme – in the centre of Malaga.

According to the investigations, those investigated contacted the sellers and, once the purchase price had been agreed – they did not usually haggle – they sent a screenshot of the transfer, which had not materialised in the system as they had cancelled it as soon as they obtained the screenshot as proof, and thus continued with the deception. In addition, they provided – false – personal documentation to lend greater credibility to the operation.

Continuing with the scam, and after receiving the items, a few days later the investigated parties contacted the advertisers again to inform them that they had been confused with the amount transferred – overpaying – and requested, in order to unblock the operation, a transfer for the amount overpaid. Some victims fell for the scam again.

The agents in charge of the investigation have so far located 15 victims in different parts of the country, although it has not been ruled out that more may be affected.

