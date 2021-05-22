Yellow Warning For Storms This Sunday In Axarquia.

Thinkingof going to the beach this Sunday? Think again! There’s yellow Warning For Storms This Sunday In Axarquia

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Rain and storms are expected to trigger the orange alert in Almeria and the yellow level in Granada and Malaga, according to the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet).

The level of danger for these meteorological events will impact the Levante Almeria and the Almanzora Valley and Los Velez from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m., according to the Aemet website and outlined in a statement by the Emergency 112 service. Rainfall rates of up to 30 litres per square meter per hour are forecast in the province’s northern third.

A yellow alert is expected to be issued in Granada and Malaga for the possibility of rain and storms in Axarquia from 16.00 to 22.00 hours, as well as in Guadix and Baza and the Granada coast from 8.00 to 24.00 hours, as well as the areas of Poniente, Almeria city, Nacimiento, and Campo de Tabernas.

Advice from the emergency service

112 advises the public to remain calm and to remain attentive to the indications of the State Meteorological Agency, Civil Protection and the intervening authorities or bodies, transmitted through their personnel on the scene or through the media and official accounts on social networks, such as 112.

If you are in maritime areas, it is advisable to stay away from beaches and other low-lying areas that may be affected by tides and waves.

In the street or in the countryside, it is not advisable to protect yourself from gusts of wind near walls or fences, it is better to stay away from cornices or trees that may become detached. In addition, extreme caution should be taken near buildings under construction or in poor condition. Whenever possible, on days with strong winds, it is best not to climb scaffolding or similar platforms that may move.

It is also advisable to avoid travelling on roads whenever possible, and if it is necessary to do so, to exercise extreme caution, to respect traffic regulations at all times and to keep informed of the situation by official sources. If you are caught in a strong wind while travelling by car, do not stay in the car, but look for a safe place to take shelter.

And always, in any emergency situation, you can call the single emergency number 112, free of charge and available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

As reported by La Opinionde Malaga