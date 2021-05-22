What’s in a name

MARIA and Antonio were the most commonly-found names in Almeria province in January 2021.

In fact, both names are losing their popularity amongst young parents when choosing a name for a child and they are now more usual in the over-50s according to Andalucia’s Institute of Statistics and Cartography (IECA).

The name Maria was present in 1.2 million names, IECA said, owing to names like Maria del Carmen for women and Jose Maria for men.

