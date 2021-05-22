Virologists Probe New ‘Triple Mutant’ Covid With ‘Strange Combination’ Of Genes.

A weird “triple mutant” Covid variant with a “strange combination” of genes is being probed by a team of UK virologists as England’s R rate worryingly rises to potentially over one.

So far there have been 49 cases found of the new variant mainly in Yorkshire and Humber with people being told not to be alarmed by it. The mutant form of Covid is a “variant under investigation” but there is no evidence yet to say it is more transmissible or resistant to vaccines as yet.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Greg Fell, director of public health in Sheffield, said his team had been observing the “triple mutant” variant and has found no reason to think it is more transmissible or resistant to vaccines. Ministers have also insisted that they won’t “hesitate to put in measures that we think are necessary to try and tackle the transmission of any variants”.

At the same time, the government has said that the Covid R rate is now somewhere between 0.9 and 1.1 which is the highest it has been since the second wave peak back in January. Ministers have said that they will put in place any measures necessary to tackle any fresh variants.

However, Greg Fell, Sheffield’s director of public health said there is no reason to think the “triple mutant variant” is more transmissible or even vaccine-resistant.

Meanwhile, Germany has banned Britons from visiting the country after the country’s Public Health Institute-designated the UK as a virus variant area of concern.

From midnight on Sunday, May 23, people travelling to Germany from Great Britain and Northern Ireland may only enter the country if they are a German citizen or residents.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/