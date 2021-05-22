Tourists Invited To Rural Spain To Save Dying Villages

FOREIGN TOURISTS are invited to swap the traditional sand and sea holidays to enjoy the charms of the Spanish countryside.

Foreign tourists are invited to swap the traditional beach holidays to enjoy the charms of the Spanish countryside as Pedro Sanchez announces a plan to save Spain’s dying villages. 42 per cent of villages are at risk of depopulation in comparison to the European 10 per cent average.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



According to Reuters, the ambitious project to save rural life in Spain will cost 10 billion euro. Sanchez said in a meeting in Madrid that comprised of mayors from Spain’s rural towns: “I would especially like to emphasise that (tourists) should enjoy the rich rural tourist attractions that our country has, one of the jewels in the crown”.

As of Monday, May 24, Spain will be welcoming tourists from countries considered low-risk for Covid from outside the European Union, specifically Japan and the UK, and travellers will not have to present a negative Covid test.

It was also announced this week that from June 7, Spain will allow entry for people from anywhere in the world as long as they are vaccinated against Covid, in the hopes of recovering the devastated tourism sector.

Part of this plan is to improve the digital connectivity for holiday companies in rural areas and to expand sustainable tourism.

The government wants to improve and increase internet access in these rural areas, improve transport,offer grants to budding entrepreneurs and small businesses and also start up a rural Erasmus education scheme.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/