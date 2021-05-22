Spat between councillors

ADRA’S Tourism councillor Elisa Fernandez rounded on PSOE criticism of the town hall’s absence from the Fitur tourism fair.

The socialists’ spokeswoman Teresa Piqueras had earlier pointed out that neither the mayor nor any Adra councillor attended the important trade fair.

Piqueras’ comments reflected her “absolute ignorance” and her “desperate attempts” to remain at the head of Adra’s PSOE, Fernandez maintained.

“We decided not to go to Fitur owing to the extraordinary circumstances caused by the pandemic,” she explained.

“Nevertheless we continue promoting Adra’s historic, cultural, natural and gastronomic heritage while encouraging everyone who comes here to discover our spectacular coastline.”

Adra was in any case present at Fitur thanks to the Diputacion which was promoting the province in what was a very complicated year, Fernandez said.

The councillor also reproached the PSOE spokeswoman for failing to apologise for her own absence from Fitur last year.

“Teresa Piqueras went to Madrid but failed to attend the promotional event for the municipality where she is a councillor,” the councillor pointed out.

