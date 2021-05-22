Search operation in Torrox to locate an individual who may be armed.

Neighbours in Torrox are concerned as a there is currently a search operation to locate an individual who may be armed.

A man has allegedly tried to rob the pharmacy in Calle Baja.

Official sources have confirmed to AxarquiaPlus that the Torrox Local Police and Guardia Civil have launched an investigation into a man who may be armed and attempted to rob a pharmacy in Calle Baja, in the historic center of Torrox, on Friday evening.

The search is focused on an individual known in the municipality, nicknamed “El Churro”, who, according to eyewitnesses, tried to rob the establishment, although no further details of the incident are known at the moment.

Neighbors in Torrox have circulated a photograph of the perpetrator on social media, pleading for help in apprehending him.

While the hunt for the suspected perpetrator has been initiated, the same sources told AxarquiaPlus that it is not ruled out that the firearm used in the robbery was replicated.

