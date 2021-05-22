Rita Ora Moves in With Thor Director Beau.

Rita Ora Moves in With Thor Director Beau after is was revealved she was spending more time with Thor director Taika Waititi since their flourishing relationship was revealed last month.

However, it seems that the happy couple is bringing their relationship to the next level.

The British pop star, 30, has’moved in’ to the 45-year old Kiwi director’s home in Sydney’s wealthy eastern suburbs, according to The Sydney Morning Herald’s Private Sydney.

Taika is currently in Sydney filming Thor: Love and Thunder, the fourth installment of the Marvel film franchise.

Chris Hemsworth returns as the Norse God, while Natalie Portman reprises her role as astrophysicist Dr. Jane Foster, who will transform into Thor’s female counterpart.

Meanwhile, Rita just finished filming as a coach on Channel Seven’s The Voice Australia reboot, alongside Guy Sebastian, Keith Urban, and Jessica Mauboy.

Rita and Taika were recently spotted having lunch at the Chiswick restaurant in Woollahra’s affluent suburb.

The new pair seemed to be in love as they left the Sydney hotspot for a casual lunch for two.

As reported by The Daily Mail

