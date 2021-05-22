Racing ahead in Tabernas

ALMERIA’S provincial council, the Diputacion, is sponsoring Lumaso Fem Racing, Andalucia’s first all-women team.

Diputacion vice-president Angel Escobar and Carmen Belen Lopez, the province’s Equality councillor, visited the team last weekend at the start of the 12-hour Endurance Race on the Costa de Almeria circuit in Tabernas.

Lumaso Fem Racing would bring Equality to sectors that are currently dominated by males and where women are in the minority, Escobar pointed out.

“We are very proud of this team because it comes from Almeria and because it is the first women’s team to take part in this type of race,” he said. “And we also know that we are contributing to raising awareness of Equality and opposing gender violence.”

The sponsorship was the outcome of a cross-department project by the Diputacion’s Equality, Sports and Tourism sections, added Escobar, who thanked the Lumaso Fem Racing team for making women visible in racing.

“I am proud to be at your side so that girls today can see that there is real equality between men and women in Almeria,” Carmen Belen Lopez declared.

The team’s manager Antonio Francisco Martin thanked the Diputacion for supporting the project as well as Emilia Fernandez, Lumaso Fem Racing’s director, for ensuring that the team could grow and and acquire its eight vehicles.

