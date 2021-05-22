Prince William’s ‘Indescribable Sadness’ Over BBC Failures That Triggered Diana’s Fear & Paranoia.

PRINCE William has struck out at the BBC over the Martin Bashir interview by saying its failures sparked his mum’s paranoia. The Duke of Cambridge told of his “indescribable sadness” that his mother Princess Diana had been deceived back in 1995 and the fact that she never knew anything about it.

The Duke also commented on Lord Dyson’s report, reported by The Sun, into how she was duped into giving the interview, he said, quote: “The findings are extremely concerning.”It is my view that the deceitful way the interview was obtained substantially influenced what my mother said.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“The interview was a major contribution to making my parents’ relationship worse and has since hurt countless others. It brings indescribable sadness to know that the BBC’s failures contributed significantly to her fear, paranoia, and isolation that I remember from those final years with her.

“But what saddens me most, is that if the BBC had properly investigated the complaints and concerns first raised in 1995, my mother would have known that she had been deceived. She was failed not just by a rogue reporter, but by leaders at the BBC who looked the other way rather than asking the tough questions.

The Met Police said it will now assess the new report (after previously deciding against a criminal investigation). The Duke of Sussex blamed a toxic media culture for his mother’s death.

In his separate statement, his brother, Prince Harry, said that the “ripple effect of a culture of exploitation and unethical practices” ultimately took his mother’s life. He expressed concern such practices “are still widespread today”, adding that it was “bigger than one outlet, one network or one publication”.

“Our mother lost her life because of this, and nothing has changed. By protecting her legacy, we protect everyone, and uphold the dignity with which she lived her life,” he said.

The BBC has written to apologise to Princes William and Harry, as well as the Prince of Wales and Diana’s brother Earl Spencer.



The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/