Prince Harry Claims Archie’s First Words After Mama And Papa Were Grandma Diana

PRINCE HARRY has claimed that the first words his son, Archie, said after “mama” and “papa” were “Grandma Diana.”

Prince Harry has claimed that the first words his son, Archie, said after “mama” and “papa” were “Grandma Diana.” The news comes as the Duke of Sussex revealed his struggles following the death of his mother in his new mental health series ‘The Me You Can’t See’. The Duke said about his mother: “I wish she could have met Meghan.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“I wish she was around for Archie. I’ve got a photo up in his nursery… and it was one of the first words that he said. Apart from “mama”, “papa”, it was then “grandma”, “grandma Diana”.

He continued: “It’s the sweetest thing but at the same time makes me really sad.” Harry told his friend James Cordon in an interview just a few months ago: “My son is now over a year and a half, he is hysterical, he’s got the most amazing personality, he’s already putting two, three words together, he’s already singing songs”.

In his documentary series with Oprah, the Duke of Sussex spoke candidly about his life inside the Royal Family, before he and his family moved to the US and gave up their royal duties. He accused his family of “total neglect” and described his life as a “nightmare”.

He also revealed that he turned to drink and drugs in order to cope with the death of Princess Diana. He revealed that both he and Meghan struggled with their mental health and were “followed, photographed, chased and harassed” within days of their relationship being made public.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/