Parents ‘WON’T Be Fined For Taking Children To Spain For Half-Term Break’.

Parents who take their kids for a half-term holiday to Spain will not face fines for missing school during quarantine on their return from the amber-listed country, reports The Mirror. Under the Government’s rules, parents can be fined if their child is missing school “without a good reason”.

The government feared that the quarantine process could have been ignored if fines were put in place for parents who took their children to Spain.

Education sources said that quarantine rules had created a legal “grey area” for children missing school without permission – but that online learning would be used to circumvent parents receiving fines

Spain is expected to see a surge in Brit holidaymakers when it lifts restrictions for UK travellers on Monday, May 24,- half-term starts next Friday, May 28.

As an amber-listed country, government advice is that people should not be travelling to Spain for holidays But thousands of holidaymakers have already booked flights to Spain along with other favourite spots like France, Italy and Greece.

Since all are on the amber list it means people should self-isolate for 10 days on their return to the UK.

Questions raised

Families who home educate are not monitored at all. They can go on holiday whenever they please and are never checked upon. Families who can afford to send their children to a private school are also exempt.

Why do the government enforce their rules and think they should apply to some children but not others? Surely if they feel so strongly about this issue (strongly enough that it’s a criminal offence), it should apply to all children? Why are some children’s education deemed more important than others?

Many schools close for teacher training days during term time and if their school is being used as a polling station. Why are these deemed as an important reason to miss education but a holiday is not?

Finally, most schools will take your children on residential school trips. Most of these trips cover the same sort of things we do on holiday – camping, visiting London ect….. some even include things like a trip to a theme park which isn’t necessarily what you’d think to be educational (although I can see the benefit).

Why is it ok for schools to take children on these experiences during term time but not parents?

