Nuno Espirito Santo To Stand Down As Wolves Manager

NUNO ESPIRITO SANTO Will Step Down As Wolves Manager at the end of the season



Nuno Espirito Santo, the 47-year-old Portuguese head coach of Premier League club, Wolverhampton Wanderers, has announced today, Friday 21, that he will step down from his role after Sunday’s final match of the season, when Wolves play Manchester United.

A statement by the club confirmed the decision was made by “mutual agreement”, in spite of his having signed a new three-year contract back in September 2020, and his departure is not thought to be linked with any vacant managerial positions at other clubs.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Nuno has been with Wolves for four years, since May 2017, and during his time at Molineux he guided the club back into the Premiership in his first season, and even got them into the quarter-finals of the UEFA Europa League in 2020.

In a statement, the Portuguese coach said, “Since the first day we arrived at Compton, our ambition was to make a positive change and push this football club forward, and I am proud to say that we did that every single day. We achieved our goals, we did it with passion and we did it together”.

He continued, “Firstly, I want to thank the supporters, who have all played such an important part in helping us reach new heights for Wolves, and the people of the city, who embraced us and made us feel at home. I, of course, want to thank all of the staff at Wolves, for their support and total commitment, every single day”.

Adding, “Most importantly, I want to thank each-and-every player that we’ve worked with since the day we started, for their loyalty, their dedication, hard work, and talent. They are the ones who have made this amazing journey possible for us. Sunday will be a very emotional day, but I am so happy that the fans will be back in Molineux and we can share one last special moment together, as one pack.”

After four seasons at the club, this Sunday will be Nuno Espirito Santo’s final game in charge of Wolves. Thank you, Nuno.

🐺 — Wolves (@Wolves) May 21, 2021

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.