No need to panic

A PREGNANT woman with symptoms compatible with listeria gave birth at Torrecardenas hospital early in May.

Her baby was born via caesarean and, according to the media, the mother, who said she had eaten smoked salmon “felt well” and the baby was in good health.

Jesus Aguirre, who heads the regional government’s Health department recently referred to the listeria scare linked to the Royal brand of marinated smoked salmon. This was withdrawn nationwide last week following an alert from the central government’s Ministry of Health but Aguirre was reported as saying that “at present” there was no connection with the Torrecardenas patient.

Aguirre called for calm, emphasising that there were no products from the possibly-infected batch in Andalucia as all had been traced and withdrawn from the market.

“Andalucia is a leader in detecting listeria,” the Health chief said, “and our technicians are very knowledgeable about it.”

