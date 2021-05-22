National park petition

By
Linda Hall
-
0
National park petition
NATURAL BARRIER: Sierra de los Filabres prevents desertification from marching northwards Photo credit: IES Alta Almanzora

PUPILS at the Alta Almanzora school in Tijola are petitioning to have Sierra de los Filabres declared a national park.

As the pupils explained on the Change.org site, Sierra de los Filabres accounts for one-seventh of Almeria province’s total area while acting as a natural barrier that prevents desertification from advancing further north.

The Sierra possesses Almeria’s greatest expanse of vegetation and is home to more than half of the province’s plant species as well as a fifth of all those to be found in Spain.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

It provides a haven for birds that include royal eagles and the Dupont’s lark, which is native to the Sierra and is also Spain’s most threatened bird.

The Sierra also the Tijola pupils

More than 10,000 people have signed their petition on the Change.org site and signatures are still coming in, the organisers explained, prior to delivering it to the Junta de Andalucia.


The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite in Spain with their family and friends by capping the cost of PCR tests for travel. Please help us to urge the UK government to cap the costs.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here