National park petition

PUPILS at the Alta Almanzora school in Tijola are petitioning to have Sierra de los Filabres declared a national park.

As the pupils explained on the Change.org site, Sierra de los Filabres accounts for one-seventh of Almeria province’s total area while acting as a natural barrier that prevents desertification from advancing further north.

The Sierra possesses Almeria’s greatest expanse of vegetation and is home to more than half of the province’s plant species as well as a fifth of all those to be found in Spain.

It provides a haven for birds that include royal eagles and the Dupont’s lark, which is native to the Sierra and is also Spain’s most threatened bird.

More than 10,000 people have signed their petition on the Change.org site and signatures are still coming in, the organisers explained, prior to delivering it to the Junta de Andalucia.

