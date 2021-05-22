Man sentenced to 2 years in prison for stalking 12-year-old girl.

A man is facing a two-year prison sentence for harassing a 12-year-old girl on the social network Instagram, sending her intimate photographs and a video when the victim warned him of her minority status.

The defendant will be tried next Monday in the Criminal Court. He faces a charge for harassment of minors under 16 years of age for the telecommunications with a crime of exhibitionism, according to the prosecution.

According to the prosecutor, the accused sent a message to the minor on June 23, 2017, attempted to contact her again the next day without receiving a response, and two days later sent her a photograph of his genital region covered in underwear, asking if she liked it. After receiving no response from the minor, he informed her that he was going to send it to her exposed and asked her if she liked it; messages that remained on the victim’s screen for several minutes.

The little girl told her sister about it, and using the same phone, started a conversation with the accused, pretending to be her sister. She warned him that she was 12 years old and to stop, but intead, he went on to send a video of himself masturbating.

As reported by Malaga Hoy