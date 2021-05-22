Love Island : Demi Jones Diagnosed With Cancer.

Love Island star Demi Jones has been diagnosed with thyroid cancer.

The reality TV star rose to fame on the 2020 winter series of the ITV2 show, during which she reached the final and placed third.

In April, Jones began updating her 1.1 million fans on Instagram after she discovered a lump on her neck. After being told it was “potentially cancerous” by doctors, the TV personality was admitted to hospital to have it removed, while she had been awaiting her test results.

Jones announced on her Instagram Story on Thursday (20 May) that the lump was cancerous, sharing a screenshot of a Macmillan leaflet about “understanding thyroid cancer.”

“Hi guys, I got my results today and sadly I have thyroid cancer,” the 22-year-old said, encouraging people to “check your lumps.”

Jones said the tumor had been removed, but she would need further surgery to remove the rest of her thyroid, and that she would keep her fans updated during her “journey.”

“I’m staying very positive and I’m a strong girl so I’ll be fine, thank you for your love and support always,” she continued, adding: “I’ll bounce back stronger.”

Love Island co-star Shaughna Phillips shared a clip of the pair supporting each other while on the show.

“My sweet, gentle, beautiful girl, the same message I was giving you in the video applies today more than ever,” Phillips wrote. “Game face on my girl, you’ve got this.”

As reported by The Independant