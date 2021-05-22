Levelling things out

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Levelling things out
VERA: Costas procedure to regenerate beaches with their own accumulated sand Photo credit: Vera town hall

COASTAL authority Costas has begun maintenance and conservation work on the province’s beaches.

This involves moving banked-up sand from the beaches of Vera, Garrucha, Roquetas and El Ejido to areas depleted during storms at the beginning of the year.

Between now and June 18, Costas expects to move a total of 28,300 cubic metres sand at a cost €200,000.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

In Vera, where work is expected to finish on Friday May 28, 7,300 cubic metres of sand has been transferred from the Puerto Rey beach zone as far as the Naturist zone and Cala Marques, which has been closed to the public each day between 8am and 5pm.

The same procedure is due to start next week in Garrucha where 3,500 cubic metres of sand accumulated at the breakwater in front of Jesus Nazareno Castle will be shifted to the central zone in front of the Paseo Maritimo promenade.

Roquetas is next in line, where 3,000 cubic metres of sand from Playa Serena will be transferred to Laja del Palo beach to compensate for the loss of sand there.


Further along the coast, Almerimar port’s Playa de Poniente beach in El Ejido will supply 8,300 cubic metres of sand to Balerma and another 6,500 cubic metres to Guardias Viejas.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite residents in Spain with family and friends by capping the cost of PCR tests for travel. Please help us to urge the UK government to cap the costs.


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here