Levelling things out

COASTAL authority Costas has begun maintenance and conservation work on the province’s beaches.

This involves moving banked-up sand from the beaches of Vera, Garrucha, Roquetas and El Ejido to areas depleted during storms at the beginning of the year.

Between now and June 18, Costas expects to move a total of 28,300 cubic metres sand at a cost €200,000.

In Vera, where work is expected to finish on Friday May 28, 7,300 cubic metres of sand has been transferred from the Puerto Rey beach zone as far as the Naturist zone and Cala Marques, which has been closed to the public each day between 8am and 5pm.

The same procedure is due to start next week in Garrucha where 3,500 cubic metres of sand accumulated at the breakwater in front of Jesus Nazareno Castle will be shifted to the central zone in front of the Paseo Maritimo promenade.

Roquetas is next in line, where 3,000 cubic metres of sand from Playa Serena will be transferred to Laja del Palo beach to compensate for the loss of sand there.

Further along the coast, Almerimar port’s Playa de Poniente beach in El Ejido will supply 8,300 cubic metres of sand to Balerma and another 6,500 cubic metres to Guardias Viejas.

