Jesús Aguirre Asks For Calm In The Possible Case Of Listeria In Almería

JESÚS AGUIRRE Has Asked For Calm In The Possible Case Of Listeria In A Batch Of Smoked Salmon In Almería



Jesús Aguirre, The Minister of Health and Families, during an interview with Canal Sur Televisión on Friday 21, asked people to stay calm and not be alarmed over the report of a possible case of listeria in the province of Almería due to the consumption of smoked salmon marinated with dill, that was manufactured in Spain, by the Royal brand, that had been distributed in all communities.

Mr Aguirre reassured the viewers, “there is no product with possible listeria from that batch of salmon in Andalucia, because the technicians have made the traceability of that batch and have recalled the product”.

He explained that the situation arose after the Andalucian health authorities had quite correctly informed the Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition about the possible presence of ‘Listeria monocytogenes’, at which, the Agency raised an alarm, but the minister again assured that, “Andalucia is number one in the detection of listeria, and our technicians are very into listeria”.

Aguirre pointed out that, unlike the listeriosis crisis that occurred in 2019, related to the consumption of products from the Sevillian company Magrudis – which caused three deaths and five abortions – this time, there is only one case under study for consumption of this salmon and “there is no product with possible listeria from that batch for sale”, as reported by Europa Press.

A report from the Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition found that the presence of ‘Listeria monocytogenes‘ is above the established limits, and has withdrawn the lot 1098B1-098 – with an expiration date of May 23, 2021, EAN841248-051128-0 barcode, and with a unit weight of 80 grams – from the market.

Aesan recommends that anybody who has the product indicated above in their homes should refrain from consuming them and return them to the point of sale, or that anybody who might have consumed one of that batch, and is showing any symptoms compatible with listeriosis – vomiting, diarrhea or fever – should to go to a health centre.

