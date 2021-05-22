Hungarian Fugitive Arrested In Benidorm

HUNGARIAN Fugitive Wanted For Two Crimes Has Been Arrested In Benidorm

National Police officers in Benidorm, in the Alicante province of Spain, have arrested a 57-year-old Hungarian fugitive who was known to have an outstanding European Arrest Warrant issued against him in Hungary for extradition, where he is wanted on crimes of grievous bodily harm, and perjury.

A police operation had been launched to locate and arrest the man – who had been on the run since 2019 – after intelligence reports said he was hiding out somewhere in the province of Alicante, and after investigations, he was found to be living in popular the holiday town of Benidorm, so an operation was set in motion to arrest him.

This fugitive was reportedly wanted for crimes committed between 2017 and 2018 in his country of origin, firstly for giving a false testimony before a judge in an essential circumstance in a case, in the Hungarian city of Siofok, as reported by lasprovincias.es.

His second crime occurred when he broke the nose of a compatriot, for which he was charged with grievous bodily harm and sentenced to three years in prison, of which he still has two to serve.


After his arrest, the fugitive was placed at the disposal of the Central Court of Instruction No1 of the National Court of Madrid, where a judge will be in charge of processing the European Detention Order.

